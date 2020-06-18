215 PL S POINSETTIA

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking key fob access

COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery stores and restaurants galore! Private front yard Smart home features Ring Doorbell Nest Thermostat keyless lock hardwood floors Central heat/ air Decorative fireplace Wedding cake moldings washer/ dryer in unit stainless steel appliances quartz countertops double paned windows Furnished lease rates range from $5200 - $6500 per month depending on term. No pets in furnished units. Pet may be considered in unfurnished unit. Excellent credit and renters insurance required. On site, off street parking available. DUE TO COVID-19, ALL INITIAL SHOWINGS WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY VIA FACETIME OR ZOOM.