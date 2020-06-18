All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

215 PL S POINSETTIA

215 18th Place · (323) 219-1101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 18th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
COMPLETELY TURNKEY! 100% NON-SMOKING BUILDING! Move right in! WALKERS PARADISE! Near The Grove, Pan Pacific Park, El Coyote, Whole Foods, LACMA, Sugarfish, Trader Joe's & more! Stunning 1936 ground floor unit Minutes from shopping, grocery stores and restaurants galore! Private front yard Smart home features Ring Doorbell Nest Thermostat keyless lock hardwood floors Central heat/ air Decorative fireplace Wedding cake moldings washer/ dryer in unit stainless steel appliances quartz countertops double paned windows Furnished lease rates range from $5200 - $6500 per month depending on term. No pets in furnished units. Pet may be considered in unfurnished unit. Excellent credit and renters insurance required. On site, off street parking available. DUE TO COVID-19, ALL INITIAL SHOWINGS WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY VIA FACETIME OR ZOOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have any available units?
215 PL S POINSETTIA has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have?
Some of 215 PL S POINSETTIA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 PL S POINSETTIA currently offering any rent specials?
215 PL S POINSETTIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 PL S POINSETTIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 PL S POINSETTIA is pet friendly.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA offer parking?
Yes, 215 PL S POINSETTIA does offer parking.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 PL S POINSETTIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have a pool?
No, 215 PL S POINSETTIA does not have a pool.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have accessible units?
No, 215 PL S POINSETTIA does not have accessible units.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 PL S POINSETTIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 PL S POINSETTIA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 PL S POINSETTIA has units with air conditioning.
