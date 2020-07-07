212 21st Street

Amenities

This is a wonderful mid-century modern three bedroom, two bath single family home on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach! The open and airy upstairs features floor to ceiling windows that let in an extraordinary amount of light and an ocean view. The open floor plan encompasses the living room, dining area and open kitchen. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the upstairs with lots of storage space. Downstairs in a master bedroom with a huge closet and washer and dryer and small backyard/patio. Straight shot to the beach and The Strand. There is a double car garage and extra storage for all your beach goodies, bikes and surfboards! What a way to live!