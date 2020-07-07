All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

212 21st Street

212 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a wonderful mid-century modern three bedroom, two bath single family home on one of the best streets in Manhattan Beach! The open and airy upstairs features floor to ceiling windows that let in an extraordinary amount of light and an ocean view. The open floor plan encompasses the living room, dining area and open kitchen. Two bedrooms and a bath complete the upstairs with lots of storage space. Downstairs in a master bedroom with a huge closet and washer and dryer and small backyard/patio. Straight shot to the beach and The Strand. There is a double car garage and extra storage for all your beach goodies, bikes and surfboards! What a way to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 21st Street have any available units?
212 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 212 21st Street have?
Some of 212 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 212 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 212 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 212 21st Street offers parking.
Does 212 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 21st Street have a pool?
No, 212 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 212 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

