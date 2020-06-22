All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1706 Voorhees Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1706 Voorhees Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1706 Voorhees Ave

1706 Voorhees Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1706 Voorhees Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4bedrooms+1bonus room, 4full bath, acommodating 8 guests.
Photos : as here attached.
Rent price : standard $568/night, weekly(7nights)discount 10%, monthly(30nights)discount 30%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have any available units?
1706 Voorhees Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 1706 Voorhees Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Voorhees Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Voorhees Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave offer parking?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have a pool?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have accessible units?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Voorhees Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Voorhees Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles