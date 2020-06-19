1623 2nd Street

Amenities

Two story family home w/2500 sq. ft. of living space on 6500 sq. ft. lot in wonderful East Manhattan Beach location. The home has three large bedrooms (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs) plus a large convertible den downstairs that can be used as an office, playroom, workout room, or an additional bedroom. The two upstairs bedrooms are master suites with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets and attached baths with skylights. The main master also has a dressing area, two sinks, and an attached bonus room, (perfect for an office, workout room, or nursery) accessed through French doors, with a skylight and balcony overlooking the yard. The spacious kitchen has an extra-large island, tons of storage space, a double oven and opens into a large family room with a wood burning fire place. The family room opens to a large private grassy, enclosed yard. The separate laundry room has an extra pantry and lots of additional storage. Long wide driveway with room for six cars. Short walk to award winning Pennekamp Elementary, MB Middle School and Mira Costa High School. Non smoking property, pet friendly.