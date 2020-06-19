All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1623 2nd Street
1623 2nd Street

1623 2nd Street · (424) 202-5004
Location

1623 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two story family home w/2500 sq. ft. of living space on 6500 sq. ft. lot in wonderful East Manhattan Beach location. The home has three large bedrooms (2 upstairs, 1 downstairs) plus a large convertible den downstairs that can be used as an office, playroom, workout room, or an additional bedroom. The two upstairs bedrooms are master suites with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets and attached baths with skylights. The main master also has a dressing area, two sinks, and an attached bonus room, (perfect for an office, workout room, or nursery) accessed through French doors, with a skylight and balcony overlooking the yard. The spacious kitchen has an extra-large island, tons of storage space, a double oven and opens into a large family room with a wood burning fire place. The family room opens to a large private grassy, enclosed yard. The separate laundry room has an extra pantry and lots of additional storage. Long wide driveway with room for six cars. Short walk to award winning Pennekamp Elementary, MB Middle School and Mira Costa High School. Non smoking property, pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 2nd Street have any available units?
1623 2nd Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1623 2nd Street have?
Some of 1623 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1623 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1623 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1623 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1623 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1623 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1623 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1623 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
