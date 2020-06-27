All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1540 Curtis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1540 Curtis Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

1540 Curtis Avenue

1540 Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1540 Curtis Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
This unique & spectacular home in East Manhattan Beach is move in ready! Newer (2017) home by Steve Lazar of design+build by SouthSwell has a fresh layout & design. This 4,400 sf home sits up high above the street on a full lot allowing for large front/back yards. The 1st floor is all open living space. The living room & kitchen open up nicely to the hardscaped patio & grassy rear yard. Everyone's dream kitchen w/ 2 full size sinks,2 dishwashers, 2 islands and a 48" Thermador range. Plenty of food storage in the custom paneled Gaggenau fridge/freezer. The U-shaped wet bar overlooking both the living & dining areas is a great space for entertaining. The stairs up to the 2nd floor land you in a second living space. Upstairs you are continually flooded with natural light from the 24+ windows around the ceilings. 5 beds and 4 baths are all upstairs along with a laundry room. The master bedroom suite is extremely private w/ massive volume+ natural light. The "not so Jack n Jill" bedrooms are on the other end of the home with hotel style layout that allows for each bedroom to have its own private space from the other. The house is fully smart and wired with Savant Home Automation that can control 4k TVs and in ceiling speakers throughout the home and master bathroom. The home is safe with a state of the art alarm system and video cameras. Walking distance to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary School. Schedule an appointment & see if you can find the hidden 1/2 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have any available units?
1540 Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1540 Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 1540 Curtis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Curtis Avenue offers parking.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1540 Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1540 Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Curtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles