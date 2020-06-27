1540 Curtis Avenue

Amenities

This unique & spectacular home in East Manhattan Beach is move in ready! Newer (2017) home by Steve Lazar of design+build by SouthSwell has a fresh layout & design. This 4,400 sf home sits up high above the street on a full lot allowing for large front/back yards. The 1st floor is all open living space. The living room & kitchen open up nicely to the hardscaped patio & grassy rear yard. Everyone's dream kitchen w/ 2 full size sinks,2 dishwashers, 2 islands and a 48" Thermador range. Plenty of food storage in the custom paneled Gaggenau fridge/freezer. The U-shaped wet bar overlooking both the living & dining areas is a great space for entertaining. The stairs up to the 2nd floor land you in a second living space. Upstairs you are continually flooded with natural light from the 24+ windows around the ceilings. 5 beds and 4 baths are all upstairs along with a laundry room. The master bedroom suite is extremely private w/ massive volume+ natural light. The "not so Jack n Jill" bedrooms are on the other end of the home with hotel style layout that allows for each bedroom to have its own private space from the other. The house is fully smart and wired with Savant Home Automation that can control 4k TVs and in ceiling speakers throughout the home and master bathroom. The home is safe with a state of the art alarm system and video cameras. Walking distance to Mira Costa High School and Pennekamp Elementary School. Schedule an appointment & see if you can find the hidden 1/2 bath.