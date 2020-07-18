1505 Gates Avenue

Amenities

This wonderful executive 5 bedroom home is located in the heart of Manhattan Beach. Enter through the formal entryway and enjoy an open floor plan with a formal living room and dining room, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite counters, island, eat-in kitchen area and sunroom which overlook the large backyard. One bedroom is downstairs with the other four bedrooms upstairs. The large master suite boasts high ceilings, his and her closets, and a large master bathroom with spa tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The home has a large 3 car garage with plenty of storage and a Tesla charger. Walk to Mira Costa, Pennekamp and close to parks, freeways, and shopping.