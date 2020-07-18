All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1505 Gates Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1505 Gates Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

1505 Gates Avenue

1505 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1505 Gates Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This wonderful executive 5 bedroom home is located in the heart of Manhattan Beach. Enter through the formal entryway and enjoy an open floor plan with a formal living room and dining room, hardwood floors and high ceilings. The gourmet kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite counters, island, eat-in kitchen area and sunroom which overlook the large backyard. One bedroom is downstairs with the other four bedrooms upstairs. The large master suite boasts high ceilings, his and her closets, and a large master bathroom with spa tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. The home has a large 3 car garage with plenty of storage and a Tesla charger. Walk to Mira Costa, Pennekamp and close to parks, freeways, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Gates Avenue have any available units?
1505 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1505 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 1505 Gates Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Gates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 1505 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1505 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Gates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsManhattan Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles