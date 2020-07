Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Liberty Village Charmer. A large kitchen with great flow from family room, through kitchen to living room. Fireplace in family room. New carpet through out. 2 beds and 1 bath downstairs, large master suite upstairs. Laundry access outside of home in attached room. 2 car garage with plenty of driveway parking and partial carport cover. Easy access to freeways, LAX and all South Bay amenities.