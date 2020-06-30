All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
14 Fairway Drive
14 Fairway Drive

Location

14 Fairway Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous Manhattan Village townhouse on golf course! A very peaceful location close to luxury hotel style pool, village playground, entrance and village Mall. Most desired plan 7 with new roof and AC! Large private front yard makes this feel like a single family house, with golf course-facing patio perfect for entertaining, kids playing or relaxing. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms upstairs, one office at the first level, can be used as the fourth bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom is like a resort. One enclosed living/office in the first level completed the large single family feel townhouse. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Enjoy the community pools, a Park and 5 jacuzzi. 24 hours Guard at entrance and security on wheels. Close to Meadows Elementary, hotel, Golf Course, MB Country Club and Manhattan Village Mall. Only 5 minutes away from the 405 and close to everything. Great location! Newly renovated flooring, new range hood, new painting and much more! More pictures will be posted shortly. Must see to appreciate !!!! Tenant is responsible utilities bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Fairway Drive have any available units?
14 Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 14 Fairway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 14 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Fairway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Fairway Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Fairway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Fairway Drive has units with air conditioning.

