14 Fairway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous Manhattan Village townhouse on golf course! A very peaceful location close to luxury hotel style pool, village playground, entrance and village Mall. Most desired plan 7 with new roof and AC! Large private front yard makes this feel like a single family house, with golf course-facing patio perfect for entertaining, kids playing or relaxing. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms upstairs, one office at the first level, can be used as the fourth bedroom. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom is like a resort. One enclosed living/office in the first level completed the large single family feel townhouse. Attached 2 car garage with tons of storage. Enjoy the community pools, a Park and 5 jacuzzi. 24 hours Guard at entrance and security on wheels. Close to Meadows Elementary, hotel, Golf Course, MB Country Club and Manhattan Village Mall. Only 5 minutes away from the 405 and close to everything. Great location! Newly renovated flooring, new range hood, new painting and much more! More pictures will be posted shortly. Must see to appreciate !!!! Tenant is responsible utilities bills.