Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

125 9th Street

Location

125 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Walk street, one block to the beach and pier. View of pier and some ocean. Two bedrooms and one bath unit with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and 2 covered parking spaces (tandem parking) and community laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

