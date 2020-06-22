125 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Sand Section
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Walk street, one block to the beach and pier. View of pier and some ocean. Two bedrooms and one bath unit with hardwood floors, plantation shutters and 2 covered parking spaces (tandem parking) and community laundry room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
