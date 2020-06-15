All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 1023 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
1023 8th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:58 AM

1023 8th Street

1023 8th Street · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1023 8th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This rare one story 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has been impeccably maintained, has an incredible yard and is a wonderful family home. It offers an open living design, an abundance of natural light, dual pane windows, a comfortable living space with wood floors and a fireplace. The kitchen and adjoining dining area allow you to watch the kids play in the expansive grassy backyard with wrap around patio - perfect for outdoor dining. Whether just relaxing yourself or entertaining family and friends (post Covid) or taking a break with the kids from home schooling - this home makes living in this wonderful beach community easy. The Master Suite is generous, with a large walk-in closet and updated bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms with another full bath complete the home. One bedroom has built-ins perfect for an office-at-home or kids homework/virtual school area. This lovely home, situated on a very private, Manhattan Beach hill section lot, is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping, award winning schools, freeways and white sandy beaches and is ready to be your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 8th Street have any available units?
1023 8th Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 8th Street have?
Some of 1023 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1023 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 1023 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1023 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1023 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity