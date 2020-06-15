1023 8th Street

Amenities

This rare one story 3 bdrm, 2 bath home has been impeccably maintained, has an incredible yard and is a wonderful family home. It offers an open living design, an abundance of natural light, dual pane windows, a comfortable living space with wood floors and a fireplace. The kitchen and adjoining dining area allow you to watch the kids play in the expansive grassy backyard with wrap around patio - perfect for outdoor dining. Whether just relaxing yourself or entertaining family and friends (post Covid) or taking a break with the kids from home schooling - this home makes living in this wonderful beach community easy. The Master Suite is generous, with a large walk-in closet and updated bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms with another full bath complete the home. One bedroom has built-ins perfect for an office-at-home or kids homework/virtual school area. This lovely home, situated on a very private, Manhattan Beach hill section lot, is in close proximity to restaurants, shopping, award winning schools, freeways and white sandy beaches and is ready to be your next home.