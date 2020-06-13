/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Western Malibu
1 Unit Available
31727 Pacific Coast
31727 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$19,500
3440 sqft
Short term or long term lease! Please contact listing agent for more details.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
$
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Encino
3 Units Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
233 Units Available
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,525
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,651
1207 sqft
The Q is a new collection of communities that reimagine luxury apartment living in the Warner Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Santa Monica
22 Units Available
Sway
525 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,280
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,610
1155 sqft
Great location, close to the ocean and Third Street Promenade. Luxury community offers residents a pool, pool table and courtyard. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
14 Units Available
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,616
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Encino
2 Units Available
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
15 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pico
9 Units Available
Bixby
1502 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,490
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, close to Google, Sony Studios and St. John's Health Center. Community amenities include bike storage, elevator and controlled access. Apartments have granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
North of Montana
6 Units Available
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,925
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
San Vicente Tower is a unique collection of newly renovated one and two bedroom luxury apartments and two-story penthouses with designer selected finishes, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer dryer and private balconies for
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1408 Barry Avenue
1408 Barry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,998
1600 sqft
Welcome to Barry Treetop luxury apartments in the highly sought after area in West LA and Brentwood.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
West Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1415 S Saltair Ave
1415 South Saltair Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and patio, extra closet. Utilities included: heat and water.
Similar Pages
Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu 3 BedroomsMalibu Accessible Apartments
Malibu Apartments with BalconyMalibu Apartments with GarageMalibu Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMalibu Apartments with ParkingMalibu Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA