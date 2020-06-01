All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 6763 Las Olas Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

6763 Las Olas Way

6763 Los Olas Way · No Longer Available
Location

6763 Los Olas Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Breathtaking views that stretch for miles is what you'll say every time you look out the windows of this beautiful end unit townhome. This is your opportunity to live in the exclusive and highly-desired gated community of Zuma Bay Villas. Your spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has a bright and open living space with an amazing patio balcony off the kitchen perfect for al fresco dining while enjoying the view. The custom built-in family room cabinets include surrounding sound hookups, an articulating TV mount above the fireplace and a lovely dry bar to complete the space. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances with beautiful whitewashed kitchen cabinets and granite countertops complete with a built-in banquet for easy dining. Downstairs you are welcomed by two large and bright bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and patio area perfect for watching those amazing Malibu sunsets with a glass of wine. This end unit townhome offers privacy and quiet with two guest parking spots located adjacent to the home for an added bonus. Meticulously maintained complex with a heated saltwater pool, spa, tennis courts and private access to beach. Come experience beach living in Malibu.

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-928-935j7s/6763-las-olas-way-malibu-ca-90265

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6763 Las Olas Way have any available units?
6763 Las Olas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6763 Las Olas Way have?
Some of 6763 Las Olas Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6763 Las Olas Way currently offering any rent specials?
6763 Las Olas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6763 Las Olas Way pet-friendly?
No, 6763 Las Olas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way offer parking?
Yes, 6763 Las Olas Way offers parking.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6763 Las Olas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way have a pool?
Yes, 6763 Las Olas Way has a pool.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way have accessible units?
No, 6763 Las Olas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6763 Las Olas Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6763 Las Olas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6763 Las Olas Way does not have units with air conditioning.

