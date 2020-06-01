6763 Las Olas Way

Amenities

Breathtaking views that stretch for miles is what you'll say every time you look out the windows of this beautiful end unit townhome. This is your opportunity to live in the exclusive and highly-desired gated community of Zuma Bay Villas. Your spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has a bright and open living space with an amazing patio balcony off the kitchen perfect for al fresco dining while enjoying the view. The custom built-in family room cabinets include surrounding sound hookups, an articulating TV mount above the fireplace and a lovely dry bar to complete the space. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances with beautiful whitewashed kitchen cabinets and granite countertops complete with a built-in banquet for easy dining. Downstairs you are welcomed by two large and bright bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and patio area perfect for watching those amazing Malibu sunsets with a glass of wine. This end unit townhome offers privacy and quiet with two guest parking spots located adjacent to the home for an added bonus. Meticulously maintained complex with a heated saltwater pool, spa, tennis courts and private access to beach. Come experience beach living in Malibu.



