6215 TAPIA Drive
6215 TAPIA Drive

6215 Tapia Drive · No Longer Available
6215 Tapia Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Designer perfect lease. Beautiful Hampton's style home with amazing ocean views. Great location just minutes to Zuma Beach, Vintage Gourmet Market and local schools. The home features vaulted ceilings, walnut floors, a dynamite kitchen w/ Viking and Subzero appliances, big open great room, luxurious master sweet with spa bath, comfortable guest rooms and a media room. Plus, great outdoor entertainment area with built in BBQ and fireplace. A clean, elegant and very comfortable home to lease. Also available for summer months at $20,000 per month.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have any available units?
6215 TAPIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6215 TAPIA Drive have?
Some of 6215 TAPIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 TAPIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6215 TAPIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 TAPIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6215 TAPIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6215 TAPIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6215 TAPIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have a pool?
No, 6215 TAPIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 6215 TAPIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 TAPIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 TAPIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 TAPIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
