6215 TAPIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Designer perfect lease. Beautiful Hampton's style home with amazing ocean views. Great location just minutes to Zuma Beach, Vintage Gourmet Market and local schools. The home features vaulted ceilings, walnut floors, a dynamite kitchen w/ Viking and Subzero appliances, big open great room, luxurious master sweet with spa bath, comfortable guest rooms and a media room. Plus, great outdoor entertainment area with built in BBQ and fireplace. A clean, elegant and very comfortable home to lease. Also available for summer months at $20,000 per month.