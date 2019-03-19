6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road

Amenities

Enjoy stunning panoramic views from this gorgeously updated 4BR/3BA in lower Trancas Canyon. Graciously-proportioned cooks kitchen featuring breakfast bar, ample counter space and storage, walk-in pantry and S.S. appliances flows seamlessly into dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for abundant natural light and stunning whitewater ocean views, with double glass doors that open to spacious deck with lounge area, fire pit and barbecue. Bonus room with separate entrance can be used as office, playroom or additional bedroom. Inside laundry, central A/C, ample driveway parking and close proximity to Trancas shopping, market and dining. Private beach and tennis rights included. Property can be leased partially furnished if needed (preferred) - please call for details. Welcome Home!