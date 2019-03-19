All apartments in Malibu
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road

6200 Trancas Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Trancas Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Trancas Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy stunning panoramic views from this gorgeously updated 4BR/3BA in lower Trancas Canyon. Graciously-proportioned cooks kitchen featuring breakfast bar, ample counter space and storage, walk-in pantry and S.S. appliances flows seamlessly into dining area. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for abundant natural light and stunning whitewater ocean views, with double glass doors that open to spacious deck with lounge area, fire pit and barbecue. Bonus room with separate entrance can be used as office, playroom or additional bedroom. Inside laundry, central A/C, ample driveway parking and close proximity to Trancas shopping, market and dining. Private beach and tennis rights included. Property can be leased partially furnished if needed (preferred) - please call for details. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have any available units?
6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have?
Some of 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have a pool?
No, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road does not have a pool.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6200 TRANCAS CANYON Road has units with air conditioning.
