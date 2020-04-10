31830 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. 2 MTH SHORT TERM MIN. OR LONG TERM. 3 bedroom, beautifully maintained, contemporary home on the beach side of prestigious Broad Beach Road. 2-story glass entry with skylight. Designer ceramic tile floors throughout. Step down living room with stone fireplace opening to rare grassy yard. Ocean view master with stone fireplace. Mega shower with ocean view in master bath. Massive folding glass doors for max. light and air. Expansive deck with open and shaded sitting areas. Lynx BBQ, bar & hot tub. Newly landscaped. Deeded beach rights as part of Malibu Encinal Development guaranteeing 24/7 beach access through locked gates. Short walk on rustic path or golf cart ride to one of Malibu's most secluded beaches. Use of golf cart, boogie boards and beach toys included. Wi-fi, state of the art electronics, & security system. Short term $14,500.