Malibu, CA
31830 BROAD BEACH Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

31830 BROAD BEACH Road

31830 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Malibu
Location

31830 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 MTH SHORT TERM MIN. OR LONG TERM. 3 bedroom, beautifully maintained, contemporary home on the beach side of prestigious Broad Beach Road. 2-story glass entry with skylight. Designer ceramic tile floors throughout. Step down living room with stone fireplace opening to rare grassy yard. Ocean view master with stone fireplace. Mega shower with ocean view in master bath. Massive folding glass doors for max. light and air. Expansive deck with open and shaded sitting areas. Lynx BBQ, bar & hot tub. Newly landscaped. Deeded beach rights as part of Malibu Encinal Development guaranteeing 24/7 beach access through locked gates. Short walk on rustic path or golf cart ride to one of Malibu's most secluded beaches. Use of golf cart, boogie boards and beach toys included. Wi-fi, state of the art electronics, & security system. Short term $14,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
31830 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 31830 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31830 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
31830 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31830 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31830 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31830 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
