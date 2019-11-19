29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This exceptional Zuma Bluff home and guesthouse with 207' of ocean frontage offers endless white water, sandy beach, and coastline views. Located on a gated, private street, the main house features a ocean view great room with double seating areas with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast/lunch dining area that flows into a gourmet island kitchen, and walls of glass with sliders that open to a patio area for outdoor entertaining. The ocean view owner's suite with wood floors and glass sliders to the patio has a spa tub/shower bath and a huge closet. Positioned above a four-car garage is the detached one bedroom guesthouse with an ocean view living/dining room area with glass sliders that open to an ocean view balcony. Close to the new Trancas market, restaurants, shopping, hiking trails, and more spectacular beaches. Tesla charger in garage.