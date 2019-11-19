All apartments in Malibu
29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

29821 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

29821 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This exceptional Zuma Bluff home and guesthouse with 207' of ocean frontage offers endless white water, sandy beach, and coastline views. Located on a gated, private street, the main house features a ocean view great room with double seating areas with fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast/lunch dining area that flows into a gourmet island kitchen, and walls of glass with sliders that open to a patio area for outdoor entertaining. The ocean view owner's suite with wood floors and glass sliders to the patio has a spa tub/shower bath and a huge closet. Positioned above a four-car garage is the detached one bedroom guesthouse with an ocean view living/dining room area with glass sliders that open to an ocean view balcony. Close to the new Trancas market, restaurants, shopping, hiking trails, and more spectacular beaches. Tesla charger in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 29821 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
