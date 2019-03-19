28908 GRAYFOX Street

Amenities

BEACH KEY!!!!! Fully furnished lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on Grayfox Street. Formal dining room, two fire places, pool and spa. Cedar sauna,private gym and golf cart included. Patio has new barbecue, bar, stools, cabana and fire table. Large gated yard and walking distance to school and best surf spot in Malibu! Private gate to little Dume, bring your suit case and surf boards. Large 2 car garage plus additional space for 5 more cars inside gate. Lease excludes separate office at back end of property. Minimum 5 month lease.