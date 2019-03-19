All apartments in Malibu
28908 GRAYFOX Street

28908 Grayfox Street · No Longer Available
Location

28908 Grayfox Street, Malibu, CA 90265
Point Dume

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
BEACH KEY!!!!! Fully furnished lovely 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on Grayfox Street. Formal dining room, two fire places, pool and spa. Cedar sauna,private gym and golf cart included. Patio has new barbecue, bar, stools, cabana and fire table. Large gated yard and walking distance to school and best surf spot in Malibu! Private gate to little Dume, bring your suit case and surf boards. Large 2 car garage plus additional space for 5 more cars inside gate. Lease excludes separate office at back end of property. Minimum 5 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have any available units?
28908 GRAYFOX Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have?
Some of 28908 GRAYFOX Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28908 GRAYFOX Street currently offering any rent specials?
28908 GRAYFOX Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28908 GRAYFOX Street pet-friendly?
No, 28908 GRAYFOX Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street offer parking?
Yes, 28908 GRAYFOX Street offers parking.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28908 GRAYFOX Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have a pool?
Yes, 28908 GRAYFOX Street has a pool.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have accessible units?
No, 28908 GRAYFOX Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28908 GRAYFOX Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28908 GRAYFOX Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28908 GRAYFOX Street does not have units with air conditioning.
