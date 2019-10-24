All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
28870 HAMPTON PLACE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

28870 HAMPTON PLACE

28870 Hampton Pl
Malibu
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

28870 Hampton Pl, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spectacular Cape Cod-style home with Riviera II beach key on idyllic Point Dume. Located on a cul-de-sac in a gated community, this 2-story home w/hardwood floors & high ceilings throughout, offers a main level formal living room w/FP, formal dining room, a sun-filled family room, w/FP & flat screen TV, that flows into a breakfast/lunch dining area, a gourmet island kitchen w/Calcutta Marble counters, & a custom designed office or bedroom. Glass French doors in the family room & formal dining room open to a trellis covered outdoor dining/sitting area, stunning pool/spa, & beautiful landscaped grassy yard w/add'l sitting area. The 2nd level offers a landing w/walls of glass & French doors that open to a huge lounging deck overlooking the backyard, a decorator-designed owner's suite w/flat screen TV & a luxurious spa-like bathroom w/custom closet area & Calcutta Marble tile floors, plus 2-add'l bdrms w/flat screen TV's. There is a detached 2-car garage w/built-in storage & guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have any available units?
28870 HAMPTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have?
Some of 28870 HAMPTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28870 HAMPTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
28870 HAMPTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28870 HAMPTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28870 HAMPTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28870 HAMPTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
