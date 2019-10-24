28870 HAMPTON PLACE

Amenities

Spectacular Cape Cod-style home with Riviera II beach key on idyllic Point Dume. Located on a cul-de-sac in a gated community, this 2-story home w/hardwood floors & high ceilings throughout, offers a main level formal living room w/FP, formal dining room, a sun-filled family room, w/FP & flat screen TV, that flows into a breakfast/lunch dining area, a gourmet island kitchen w/Calcutta Marble counters, & a custom designed office or bedroom. Glass French doors in the family room & formal dining room open to a trellis covered outdoor dining/sitting area, stunning pool/spa, & beautiful landscaped grassy yard w/add'l sitting area. The 2nd level offers a landing w/walls of glass & French doors that open to a huge lounging deck overlooking the backyard, a decorator-designed owner's suite w/flat screen TV & a luxurious spa-like bathroom w/custom closet area & Calcutta Marble tile floors, plus 2-add'l bdrms w/flat screen TV's. There is a detached 2-car garage w/built-in storage & guest parking.