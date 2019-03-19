27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ocean Views! Charming newly remodeled 2 bedroom guest house on a 3 plus acre equestrian estate in Central Malibu! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with hardwood floors and plantation shutters. The kitchen is newly remodeled with caesar stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bath is newly remodeled with marble and travertine. Enjoy hanging out on the large wrap around deck. Bonus paver side patio area. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Direct coastal access across the street to one of Malibu's best beaches. Less than 100 yards to the sand. Available: March 15th. The exterior was just painted. Horse Stalls available for an additional fee.