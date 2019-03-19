All apartments in Malibu
27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway

27355 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

27355 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Ocean Views! Charming newly remodeled 2 bedroom guest house on a 3 plus acre equestrian estate in Central Malibu! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with hardwood floors and plantation shutters. The kitchen is newly remodeled with caesar stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bath is newly remodeled with marble and travertine. Enjoy hanging out on the large wrap around deck. Bonus paver side patio area. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Direct coastal access across the street to one of Malibu's best beaches. Less than 100 yards to the sand. Available: March 15th. The exterior was just painted. Horse Stalls available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
No, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer parking.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 27355 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
