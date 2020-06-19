26901 SEA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Gated Malibu architectural commands panoramic shoreline/ocean/island vistas. Decks & terraces invite resort living & impressive entertaining. Open-plan design and meticulous construction with vanishing doors, coral stone floors, & elevator. Plaza level wine tasting area & en-suite ocean-view bedroom. Main living areas include huge, ocean-view great room: step-down living room with fireplace & projection theater, wet bar with Enomatic champagne dispenser, dining area, stunning gourmet kitchen, & deck. Mid-level features wraparound deck, office with kitchenette, & three ocean-view bedrooms including owner's suite with double closets, flat-screen, spa-style bath. Upper level has a spa room with a sauna, two more bedrooms, a well-equipped gym, wraparound entertaining deck with exercise area & outdoor kitchen, large pool, spa overlook, & walking paths. Smart home technology, 6+-car garage & tremendous guest parking in the driveway & cul-de-sac. This is a truly magnificent ocean view home.