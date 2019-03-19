All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
25252 MALIBU Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25252 MALIBU Road

25252 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

25252 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located on Old Malibu Road, one of the most sought-after streets in Malibu, this lower unit boasts 50 feet of frontage on the sand. Overlooking famed Flat Rock, this four bedroom rental sits close to the rhythm of the ocean and the sparkling beach. A separate entrance leads you straight into the living room with large balcony and cozy fireplace. The kitchen features ocean views and a large beachfront dining area. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms make this the perfect beach pad or full time residence. Recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. There is plenty of parking with a two car garage as well as parking on the street. Stairs to the beach, an outdoor shower and sparkling ocean views make this property amongst the best of beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25252 MALIBU Road have any available units?
25252 MALIBU Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 25252 MALIBU Road have?
Some of 25252 MALIBU Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25252 MALIBU Road currently offering any rent specials?
25252 MALIBU Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25252 MALIBU Road pet-friendly?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road offer parking?
Yes, 25252 MALIBU Road offers parking.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road have a pool?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road does not have a pool.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road have accessible units?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25252 MALIBU Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25252 MALIBU Road does not have units with air conditioning.
