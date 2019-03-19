25252 MALIBU Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located on Old Malibu Road, one of the most sought-after streets in Malibu, this lower unit boasts 50 feet of frontage on the sand. Overlooking famed Flat Rock, this four bedroom rental sits close to the rhythm of the ocean and the sparkling beach. A separate entrance leads you straight into the living room with large balcony and cozy fireplace. The kitchen features ocean views and a large beachfront dining area. Four bedrooms and four bathrooms make this the perfect beach pad or full time residence. Recently remodeled and beautifully furnished. There is plenty of parking with a two car garage as well as parking on the street. Stairs to the beach, an outdoor shower and sparkling ocean views make this property amongst the best of beach living.