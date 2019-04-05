25123 MALIBU Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

This gated mid-century Malibu beach home is perched above exclusive "Old Malibu Rd" and directly located across the street from its wide sandy beach affording direct access, yet close enough to enjoy white water ocean views and the hypnotic sounds of crashing waves. The warmth of wood beamed ceilings, oak floors along with a brick fireplace will envelop you into this timeless mid-century hide-away. Upgrades include a stainless steel Viking Refrigerator, Range, Bosch dishwasher and stainless counter-tops. A large spacious entertainers veranda spans the entire length of the front of the residence with the added feature of a rounded brick fire pit. Fully furnished. Available for short term, seasonal or long term . Available Feb 1,2019.