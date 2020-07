24606 PLOVER Way

Amenities

LOCATED IN PRESTIGEOUS MALIBU COUNTRY ESTATES IS THIS TURN KEY JEWEL. PRIVATE HOME BOASTS EXQUISITE OCEAN VIEWS DOWN TO THE QUEENS NECKLACE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH INDOOR/OUTDOOR FLOW. LARGE LIVING AREAS INCLUDING EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH FIREPLACE, WALK IN CLOSET, DUEL SINKS, EXTRA OFFICE SPACE AND ADDITIONAL BATH. THIS HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING TV'S, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, LINENS, ETC. FABULOUS POOL, NUMEROUS PATIOS, GRASSY AREA ALL OVERLOOKING THE PACIFIC OCEAN. RESIDENTS CAN JOIN THE CREST CLUB AT PEPPERDINE WITH OLYMPIC SIZE POOL, TENNIS COURTS, TRACK, GYM AND MORE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, THEATERS AND FUN!