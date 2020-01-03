24138 Malibu Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

AVAILABLE ONLY THE MONTH OF JULY 2019.Magnificent and Chic on ever so desired Malibu Road beachfront homes. Built by renowned architect Edward Pickett, this beautiful mid-century modern features soaring two story beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and one of the largest beachfront decks on Malibu Road. The home has an updated kitchen, bathrooms and fresh paint with amazing decor....With one of the best surf breaks in Malibu, enjoy while seated in the jacuzzi or admiring the best views possible. Upstairs you'll find two well sized bedrooms and a huge vaulted ceiling master bedroom on the ocean side with views and a private deck. The home also offers an oversized family room which can be used for a downstairs office, 4th bedroom or media room. Finally an attached 2 car garage with plenty of space for bikes and surf gear. Located minutes from Cross Creek and Malibu's best shopping and dining. A phenomenal property to enjoy year round with no PCH traffic noise.