Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

24138 Malibu Road

24138 Malibu Road · No Longer Available
Location

24138 Malibu Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE ONLY THE MONTH OF JULY 2019.Magnificent and Chic on ever so desired Malibu Road beachfront homes. Built by renowned architect Edward Pickett, this beautiful mid-century modern features soaring two story beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and one of the largest beachfront decks on Malibu Road. The home has an updated kitchen, bathrooms and fresh paint with amazing decor....With one of the best surf breaks in Malibu, enjoy while seated in the jacuzzi or admiring the best views possible. Upstairs you'll find two well sized bedrooms and a huge vaulted ceiling master bedroom on the ocean side with views and a private deck. The home also offers an oversized family room which can be used for a downstairs office, 4th bedroom or media room. Finally an attached 2 car garage with plenty of space for bikes and surf gear. Located minutes from Cross Creek and Malibu's best shopping and dining. A phenomenal property to enjoy year round with no PCH traffic noise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24138 Malibu Road have any available units?
24138 Malibu Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 24138 Malibu Road have?
Some of 24138 Malibu Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24138 Malibu Road currently offering any rent specials?
24138 Malibu Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24138 Malibu Road pet-friendly?
No, 24138 Malibu Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 24138 Malibu Road offer parking?
Yes, 24138 Malibu Road offers parking.
Does 24138 Malibu Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24138 Malibu Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24138 Malibu Road have a pool?
No, 24138 Malibu Road does not have a pool.
Does 24138 Malibu Road have accessible units?
No, 24138 Malibu Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24138 Malibu Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24138 Malibu Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24138 Malibu Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24138 Malibu Road does not have units with air conditioning.
