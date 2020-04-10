23618 MALIBU COLONY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Exclusive & private home located in the guard gated community of Malibu Colony. This luxuriously furnished 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is the ultimate oceanside pied-~-terre with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & hardwood floors throughout boasts a gourmet kitchen that flows into the voluminous dining & living room w/ fireplace. The Master Suite features a canopy bed, sitting area & sumptuous bath. A light-filled loft enjoys expansive ocean views. Amenities include: office with Murphy bed, outdoor veranda on a raised sundeck with multiple dining areas, lounge chairs, fireplace, BBQ, spa, outdoor shower, direct beach access & guest suite w/separate entrance. Whether you're soaking up the sun on the beach, shopping at the chicest boutiques or going to a restaurant in town, this home suits your every need for the perfect luxurious beach getaway. Summer rates for June, July, Aug., & Sept. is $100,000 per month.