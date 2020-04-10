All apartments in Malibu
23618 MALIBU COLONY Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

23618 MALIBU COLONY Road

23618 Malibu Colony Road · No Longer Available
Location

23618 Malibu Colony Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Exclusive & private home located in the guard gated community of Malibu Colony. This luxuriously furnished 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is the ultimate oceanside pied-~-terre with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings & hardwood floors throughout boasts a gourmet kitchen that flows into the voluminous dining & living room w/ fireplace. The Master Suite features a canopy bed, sitting area & sumptuous bath. A light-filled loft enjoys expansive ocean views. Amenities include: office with Murphy bed, outdoor veranda on a raised sundeck with multiple dining areas, lounge chairs, fireplace, BBQ, spa, outdoor shower, direct beach access & guest suite w/separate entrance. Whether you're soaking up the sun on the beach, shopping at the chicest boutiques or going to a restaurant in town, this home suits your every need for the perfect luxurious beach getaway. Summer rates for June, July, Aug., & Sept. is $100,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have any available units?
23618 MALIBU COLONY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have?
Some of 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road currently offering any rent specials?
23618 MALIBU COLONY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road pet-friendly?
No, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road offer parking?
No, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road does not offer parking.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have a pool?
No, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have a pool.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have accessible units?
No, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23618 MALIBU COLONY Road does not have units with air conditioning.
