Malibu, CA
22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

22148 Pacific Coast Highway
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

22148 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Gorgeous space, sensational views, vaulted ceilings, and toes in the sand on Carbon Beach. Private garden courtyard entry. Main level has beautiful woodwork, Saltillo tile floors, enormous great room with living/dining, fireplace, breathtaking views, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, professional Viking range, stainless appliances. Disappearing pocket doors open onto a full-width view deck. Main level family/media room, bonus room/office, two en-suite bedrooms, office/sitting room, powder room. On lower level private master retreat has sitting area with fireplace, flat-screen TV, small refrigerator, large walk-in closet, huge spa-style bath with triple-head steam shower, dry sauna, mirrored bonus room/gym/yoga studio. Master opens onto private, full-width wood deck. Door to outdoor shower and steps down to Billionaire's Beach. Laundry room, two-car garage, Sonos sound/security system. Spacious, immaculate, with non-stop ocean, lights, and island views and sunsets galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have any available units?
22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have?
Some of 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
