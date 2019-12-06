22148 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub media room sauna yoga

Gorgeous space, sensational views, vaulted ceilings, and toes in the sand on Carbon Beach. Private garden courtyard entry. Main level has beautiful woodwork, Saltillo tile floors, enormous great room with living/dining, fireplace, breathtaking views, gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, professional Viking range, stainless appliances. Disappearing pocket doors open onto a full-width view deck. Main level family/media room, bonus room/office, two en-suite bedrooms, office/sitting room, powder room. On lower level private master retreat has sitting area with fireplace, flat-screen TV, small refrigerator, large walk-in closet, huge spa-style bath with triple-head steam shower, dry sauna, mirrored bonus room/gym/yoga studio. Master opens onto private, full-width wood deck. Door to outdoor shower and steps down to Billionaire's Beach. Laundry room, two-car garage, Sonos sound/security system. Spacious, immaculate, with non-stop ocean, lights, and island views and sunsets galore.