21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

available summer or long term , Also for sale . Seller says "make all offers!" -Welcome to VILLA DELLA SPIAGGIA! This one of a kind home once celebrity owned includes the exclusive and private La Costa beach & tennis Club membership. This unique 3 bedroom villa includes a bonus studio apartment with loft near garage with separate entrance.This house has the most spectacular and tranquil ocean views in the neighborhood with patios on each level to enjoy the superb sunsets. The open and spacious rooms feature beautiful beams and high ceilings with open and bright windows. The Family/Game room highlights a pool table, gigantic tv for chill time and or ideal for entertaining.There is plenty of parking on the driveway as well as in the garage. Other amenities showcase gardens, a hot tub, bbq deck and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, a private veranda with the sounds of fountains and hummingbirds. 25K short term and summer months.