All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway

21625 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21625 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
available summer or long term , Also for sale . Seller says "make all offers!" -Welcome to VILLA DELLA SPIAGGIA! This one of a kind home once celebrity owned includes the exclusive and private La Costa beach & tennis Club membership. This unique 3 bedroom villa includes a bonus studio apartment with loft near garage with separate entrance.This house has the most spectacular and tranquil ocean views in the neighborhood with patios on each level to enjoy the superb sunsets. The open and spacious rooms feature beautiful beams and high ceilings with open and bright windows. The Family/Game room highlights a pool table, gigantic tv for chill time and or ideal for entertaining.There is plenty of parking on the driveway as well as in the garage. Other amenities showcase gardens, a hot tub, bbq deck and a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, a private veranda with the sounds of fountains and hummingbirds. 25K short term and summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 21625 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts