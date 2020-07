Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Furnished or Unfurnished. Gorgeous, remodeled architectural home with pool and lighted tennis court on nearly an acre of lush private land. Beautiful ocean and Queens Necklace views from the walls of glass in every room. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, chef's kitchen, large living room with fireplace, den, and gorgeous master retreat. This property has it all, and homes like this are rarely available for lease. Don't miss this amazing lifestyle opportunity so close to town.