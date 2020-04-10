20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Two level, Nantucket style chic and modern home, fully remodeled.Located directly on the sand on what is essentially a private beach (no public access). Upper deck has a built in bench, lounge chairs, and BBQ. Lower deck has 15 foot long built in bench with cushions, large dining table which seats 10, hot tub, heated shower and floating daybed.Relax and watch the sunset on the two lifeguard chairs situated on the lower deck. This house offers two bedrooms with queen beds and large flat screen TVs and a third bedroom with full-sized bunk beds, each with their own TV. State of the art kitchen appliances, large walk-in master closet, WiFi, cable TV, washer and dryer, security system, and Sonos 4-zone stereo system. Brand new A/C units installed in the master bedroom and main living area.