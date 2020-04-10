All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway

20810 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20810 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Two level, Nantucket style chic and modern home, fully remodeled.Located directly on the sand on what is essentially a private beach (no public access). Upper deck has a built in bench, lounge chairs, and BBQ. Lower deck has 15 foot long built in bench with cushions, large dining table which seats 10, hot tub, heated shower and floating daybed.Relax and watch the sunset on the two lifeguard chairs situated on the lower deck. This house offers two bedrooms with queen beds and large flat screen TVs and a third bedroom with full-sized bunk beds, each with their own TV. State of the art kitchen appliances, large walk-in master closet, WiFi, cable TV, washer and dryer, security system, and Sonos 4-zone stereo system. Brand new A/C units installed in the master bedroom and main living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20810 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 BedroomsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts