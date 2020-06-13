Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Malibu, CA

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
3775 Puerco Canyon Road
3775 Puerco Canyon Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,945
1500 sqft
Malibu House luxuriously designed with 180 degree ocean view! - Recently renovated, immaculate double-gated Guest House w/panoramic ocean views & covered carport parking.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Point Dume
1 Unit Available
29500 Heathercliff
29500 Heathercliff Road, Malibu, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunsets galore! Welcome to this gorgeous contemporary Malibu beach home. It is fully furnished, completely rebuilt, and extensively remodeled, with modern and custom features.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central Malibu
1 Unit Available
28364 Rey De Copas Lane
28364 Rey De Copas Lane, Malibu, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1639 sqft
Highly sought-after remodeled Malibu Villas three bedroom/four bathroom with peek-a-boo views. Coveted two-level floor plan with soaring ceilings allows an abundance of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Malibu

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
863 Haverford Ave.
863 Haverford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1200 sqft
Move-in ready 2+1 duplex in PRIME Pacific Palisades location! (863 Haverford) - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 2nd floor unit FOR LEASE in Pacific Palisades duplex! Located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Palisades Village; half a block to

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
842 Radcliffe Ave.
842 Radcliffe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
Great Home for Lease in Prestigious Pacific Palisades - Fantastic home in prestigious Pacific Palisades perfect for a family. Very private and large front yard and backyard. Hardwood flooring and gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
14594 Gallaudet Place
14594 Gallaudet Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14594 Gallaudet Place, Pacific Palisades 90272 - Rent: $9,000 Per Month - Deposit: $9,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 2 -

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
15340 Albright Street
15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
16641 Calle Brittany
16641 Calle Brittany, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4451 sqft
Located within the gates of the "Peninsula" neighborhood, a contemporary Mediterranean style home awaits. Just under 4,500 sq. ft., this home presents breathtaking ocean and canyon views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Pacific Palisades
1 Unit Available
467 Paseo Miramar
467 Paseo Miramar, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$34,995
3100 sqft
True California lifestyle indoor/outdoor flow with walls of glass that look upon breathtaking ocean views from every room.
Results within 10 miles of Malibu
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
8 Units Available
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,569
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
58 Units Available
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,105
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,235
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mid-City
77 Units Available
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,111
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,346
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
804 sqft
Close to Santa Monica Place shopping center. Luxury apartment communities with reserved garage parking and ground-level retail stores. Apartment highlights include air conditioning, oval soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
16 Units Available
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Santa Monica
11 Units Available
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$3,650
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,744
612 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1539 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Santa Monica
16 Units Available
NMS 1539
1539 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,495
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
635 sqft
Near downtown Santa Monica and the area's dining and shopping. Each upscale home features wood-like flooring, expansive windows and a modern kitchen. Private balconies available. Lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Marina Del Rey
23 Units Available
Pearl
4111 South Via Marina Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,738
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
989 sqft
This smoke-free community features a business center, heated swimming pool, tennis courts and garage parking. Apartments include private balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Fisherman's Village are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Downtown Santa Monica
8 Units Available
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
$2,174
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
541 sqft
A stunning, modern community in a walkable community. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, large outdoor courtyard, and hot tub. Suites include private patios, in-home washers and dryers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Tarzana
2 Units Available
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1194 sqft
The Blvd is nestled in the heart of the Valley! Located less than a mile away from Ventura Boulevard, our community is perfectly located around cafes, lounges and bars, and The Village at Westfield Topanga.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mid-City
3 Units Available
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,523
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,832
887 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1548 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in beautiful Santa Monica, close to the Expo train, restaurants, the beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brentwood
11 Units Available
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
179 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilshire-Montana
17 Units Available
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St, Santa Monica, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1296 sqft
Walk to Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, shopping, dining. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated and include fireplace, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free community with fitness center, parking, internet cafe, business center.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Malibu, CA

Finding an apartment in Malibu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

