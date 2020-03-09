20713 Rockcroft Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage sauna

Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches. Offering a 3,658 square foot light and bright floorplan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, there are four bedrooms, and four baths, which include a “studio attic”, a bedroom with wet bar and a two car garage. Splendid master suite offers a fireplace, private deck, walk-in-closet, and relaxing master bath. Secondary upper-level bedroom boost distant Pacific Ocean view. Warm-up in the entertainment room next to the fireplace or unwind and relax in the sauna. Bask in the ideal private Southern California indoor/outdoor living backyard oasis that offers a variety of fruit-bearing trees; including almond, apricot, lemon, peach, plums and more.