Malibu, CA
20713 Rockcroft Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

20713 Rockcroft Drive

20713 Rockcroft Drive · (714) 865-1688
Location

20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
sauna
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches. Offering a 3,658 square foot light and bright floorplan that is sure to impress guests and loved ones alike. For the ultimate in convenience and accessibility, there are four bedrooms, and four baths, which include a “studio attic”, a bedroom with wet bar and a two car garage. Splendid master suite offers a fireplace, private deck, walk-in-closet, and relaxing master bath. Secondary upper-level bedroom boost distant Pacific Ocean view. Warm-up in the entertainment room next to the fireplace or unwind and relax in the sauna. Bask in the ideal private Southern California indoor/outdoor living backyard oasis that offers a variety of fruit-bearing trees; including almond, apricot, lemon, peach, plums and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have any available units?
20713 Rockcroft Drive has a unit available for $12,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have?
Some of 20713 Rockcroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20713 Rockcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20713 Rockcroft Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20713 Rockcroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20713 Rockcroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20713 Rockcroft Drive does offer parking.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20713 Rockcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 20713 Rockcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 20713 Rockcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20713 Rockcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20713 Rockcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20713 Rockcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
