Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking hot tub

Modern beach house beautifully furnished. Only minutes from the Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica. This 3 bedroom 3 bath beach house includes a gourmet kitchen, media family room with wet bar, loft, elevator and roof top deck with spa. Luxurious Master Suite with fireplace. The living room includes walls of glass facing the ocean. This home is a must see!