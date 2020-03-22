20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perfection on the sand! Sumptuous designer finishes, natural light from every room and high ceilings transform this space into the ultimate beach retreat. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. The majestic Master sits on the water and features a bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Granite and Stainless steel kitchen perfect for entertaining guests in the open dining/living area. Hardwood floors throughout. Central air, attached garage, 2 large ocean front patios and your own private steps to the water. Endless sunrise to sunset views from the Queens necklace to Point Dume. Quintessential Relaxation!