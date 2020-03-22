All apartments in Malibu
20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway

20560 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20560 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfection on the sand! Sumptuous designer finishes, natural light from every room and high ceilings transform this space into the ultimate beach retreat. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. The majestic Master sits on the water and features a bathroom with luxurious soaking tub and separate shower. Granite and Stainless steel kitchen perfect for entertaining guests in the open dining/living area. Hardwood floors throughout. Central air, attached garage, 2 large ocean front patios and your own private steps to the water. Endless sunrise to sunset views from the Queens necklace to Point Dume. Quintessential Relaxation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have any available units?
20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have?
Some of 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway currently offering any rent specials?
20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway pet-friendly?
No, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway offer parking?
Yes, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway offers parking.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have a pool?
No, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway does not have a pool.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have accessible units?
No, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20560 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Highway has units with air conditioning.
