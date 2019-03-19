19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

This elegant seaside residence sits on an expansive 100 feet of beach frontage. This luxurious home has incredible attention to detail, exquisite finishes and wonderful features such as; teak hardwood floors and paneling throughout, expansive master with seating area, fireplace, his/her walk in closets, master bath with dual sinks, spacious shower and free standing tub, a new chef's kitchen with Namibia white marble countertops, 2 Wolf ovens, Dacor range, stainless steel farm sink. Kitchen opens to oceanfront outdoor dining area, with built in gas bbq, large seaside patio with cushioned seating area. Open living room off kitchen, with original 1920's Hollywood bar. Two spacious guest bedrooms with their own baths and a cabana and 1/2 bath for guests and beach/deck use. 2 car garage and 4 dedicated spaces along PCH, allow for ample parking. Ideal beachfront lease for someone who wants to be close to town, but enjoy the Malibu lifestyle reminiscent of Soho's Little beach house Malibu.