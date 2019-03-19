All apartments in Malibu
19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway

19252 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

19252 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This elegant seaside residence sits on an expansive 100 feet of beach frontage. This luxurious home has incredible attention to detail, exquisite finishes and wonderful features such as; teak hardwood floors and paneling throughout, expansive master with seating area, fireplace, his/her walk in closets, master bath with dual sinks, spacious shower and free standing tub, a new chef's kitchen with Namibia white marble countertops, 2 Wolf ovens, Dacor range, stainless steel farm sink. Kitchen opens to oceanfront outdoor dining area, with built in gas bbq, large seaside patio with cushioned seating area. Open living room off kitchen, with original 1920's Hollywood bar. Two spacious guest bedrooms with their own baths and a cabana and 1/2 bath for guests and beach/deck use. 2 car garage and 4 dedicated spaces along PCH, allow for ample parking. Ideal beachfront lease for someone who wants to be close to town, but enjoy the Malibu lifestyle reminiscent of Soho's Little beach house Malibu.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 19252 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
