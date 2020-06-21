All apartments in Los Gatos
208 Tait Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

208 Tait Ave

208 Tait Avenue · (408) 868-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Tait Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Almond Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Tait Ave · Avail. Jul 9

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
208 Tait Ave Available 07/09/20 Downtown Los Gatos, Almond Grove Cottage - *Tenant Occupied. Not showing property until vacant. Estimated availability is July 9th.*

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 720 square foot single family home is located in the sought after Almond Grove Historical District.
Two blocks from shopping and restaurants; easy access to Hwy 9 and Hwy 17 commutes.

Granite counters in kitchen; maple cabinets in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Shower, no bathtub, in bathroom.
Wall mounted Fujitsu heat pump and air conditioner. Gas wall furnace.
Split rail fence in front with porch.
Wood floors, small closets in bedrooms.
Flagstone patio.
Large fenced backyard with gates. Off-street parking in rear via alley.
Storage shed in backyard.

No pets or smokers.
$3,000 per month rent, month-to-month agreement.
Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage. Gardener included.
Deposit: $2,500.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Tait Ave have any available units?
208 Tait Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Tait Ave have?
Some of 208 Tait Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Tait Ave currently offering any rent specials?
208 Tait Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Tait Ave pet-friendly?
No, 208 Tait Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 208 Tait Ave offer parking?
Yes, 208 Tait Ave does offer parking.
Does 208 Tait Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Tait Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Tait Ave have a pool?
No, 208 Tait Ave does not have a pool.
Does 208 Tait Ave have accessible units?
No, 208 Tait Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Tait Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Tait Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Tait Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 208 Tait Ave has units with air conditioning.
