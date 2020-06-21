Amenities

208 Tait Ave Available 07/09/20 Downtown Los Gatos, Almond Grove Cottage - *Tenant Occupied. Not showing property until vacant. Estimated availability is July 9th.*



This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath 720 square foot single family home is located in the sought after Almond Grove Historical District.

Two blocks from shopping and restaurants; easy access to Hwy 9 and Hwy 17 commutes.



Granite counters in kitchen; maple cabinets in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Shower, no bathtub, in bathroom.

Wall mounted Fujitsu heat pump and air conditioner. Gas wall furnace.

Split rail fence in front with porch.

Wood floors, small closets in bedrooms.

Flagstone patio.

Large fenced backyard with gates. Off-street parking in rear via alley.

Storage shed in backyard.



No pets or smokers.

$3,000 per month rent, month-to-month agreement.

Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage. Gardener included.

Deposit: $2,500.



No Pets Allowed



