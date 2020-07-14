Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room yoga garage parking internet access

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We boast a wide selection of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments with spacious open floor plans full of luxury finishes. Enjoy European style cabinetry, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting, and modern detailing throughout your homes. Fido's even welcome to join your new adventure in our pet-friendly community! The comfort and convenience doesn't stop at your home, Aventino offers residents abundant community amenities. Take advantage of beautiful indoor and outdoor personal fitness options including a resort style lap pool and spa, fitness center, and yoga studio. The community's private access to the Los Gatos Creek Trail is a perfect way to start or end your day with a hike. Our updated resident lounge includes a business center, conference room, and cinema area where you can join friends for a movie or the big game. Start ...