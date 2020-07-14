All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Aventino

200 Winchester Cir · (408) 878-1667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit C201 · Avail. now

$2,581

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit D112 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,472

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit A222 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,582

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit C212 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D206 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,952

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit B205 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,032

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit D102 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aventino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
yoga
garage
parking
internet access
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We boast a wide selection of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments with spacious open floor plans full of luxury finishes. Enjoy European style cabinetry, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting, and modern detailing throughout your homes. Fido's even welcome to join your new adventure in our pet-friendly community! The comfort and convenience doesn't stop at your home, Aventino offers residents abundant community amenities. Take advantage of beautiful indoor and outdoor personal fitness options including a resort style lap pool and spa, fitness center, and yoga studio. The community's private access to the Los Gatos Creek Trail is a perfect way to start or end your day with a hike. Our updated resident lounge includes a business center, conference room, and cinema area where you can join friends for a movie or the big game. Start ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking garage: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Aventino have any available units?
Aventino has 16 units available starting at $2,472 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aventino have?
Some of Aventino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aventino currently offering any rent specials?
Aventino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aventino pet-friendly?
Yes, Aventino is pet friendly.
Does Aventino offer parking?
Yes, Aventino offers parking.
Does Aventino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aventino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aventino have a pool?
Yes, Aventino has a pool.
Does Aventino have accessible units?
No, Aventino does not have accessible units.
Does Aventino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aventino has units with dishwashers.
Does Aventino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aventino has units with air conditioning.

