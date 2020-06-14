Apartment List
/
CA
/
los gatos
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Los Gatos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Almond Grove
6 Units Available
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,245
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,261
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Pinewood Lane
121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1533 sqft
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Farnam
7 Units Available
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Erikson
23 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,505
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,864
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Loma Linda
41 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,976
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,456
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,208
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Del Marietta-Southwest
12 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Blossom Valley
16 Units Available
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,529
1289 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Blossom Valley
10 Units Available
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,303
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,489
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
City Guide for Los Gatos, CA

"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")

Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Los Gatos, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Los Gatos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Los Gatos 1 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 BedroomsLos Gatos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Gatos 3 BedroomsLos Gatos Accessible ApartmentsLos Gatos Apartments with Balcony
Los Gatos Apartments with GarageLos Gatos Apartments with GymLos Gatos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Gatos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLos Gatos Apartments with ParkingLos Gatos Apartments with Pool
Los Gatos Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Gatos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Gatos Furnished ApartmentsLos Gatos Pet Friendly PlacesLos Gatos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CA
Los Altos, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco