154 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with gym
1 of 29
1 of 49
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 44
1 of 51
1 of 24
1 of 68
1 of 7
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 21
"With her floor of silken grasses, and her ceiling of oak and sycamore. Redwoods and weeping willow. Her creek trail. Footpath of a million steps. Her hand-blown glassy lake where on any simple day a small boat glides." (-Parthenia Hicks, "Song of Los Gatos")
Nestled near mountain ridges with the enormous economic engine of the Silicon Valley to the east and the even more enormous Pacific Ocean to the west, Los Gatos is a true gateway community. Tech trends of the future have a backdrop of ancient redwood groves and stunning natural vistas. The city name means the cats, in homage to the many cougars settlers found roaming the canyons. It was one of California's oldest communities before taking on the role of suburb. A near-perfect climate sees mild winters and warm summers that are rarely too hot.
Having trouble with Craigslist Los Gatos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Los Gatos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.