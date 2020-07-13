All apartments in Los Gatos
El Gato Penthouse.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

El Gato Penthouse

20 E Main St · (408) 617-8674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Offering One Month Free on Immediate Move In! Virtual Tours Available Now, Call Now for Special Pricing!* **Tours are currently available online by appointment only
Location

20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 063 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 058 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 052 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from El Gato Penthouse.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
Welcome to the El Gato Penthouse Apartments, nestled against the hills along Los Gatos' famous hiking, walking and biking trail, you'll enjoy a serene mountain setting in the heart of the quaint town of Los Gatos. Walk to shops, cafes, bistros and fine restaurants, yet have easy access to Silicon Valley. El Gato Penthouse Apartments offers the best of both worlds... A cosmopolitan lifestyle with a country atmosphere. Newly remodeled with plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens featuring self cleaning ovens with microwaves, frost free refrigerators and dishwasher. Enjoy the outdoors on your large patio or balcony, with views of the surrounding Santa Cruz mountains, or relax in the heated pool or jacuzzi spa. You'll love the easy lifestyle at El Gato Penthouse Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does El Gato Penthouse have any available units?
El Gato Penthouse has 14 units available starting at $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does El Gato Penthouse have?
Some of El Gato Penthouse's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is El Gato Penthouse currently offering any rent specials?
El Gato Penthouse is offering the following rent specials: Offering One Month Free on Immediate Move In! Virtual Tours Available Now, Call Now for Special Pricing!* **Tours are currently available online by appointment only
Is El Gato Penthouse pet-friendly?
Yes, El Gato Penthouse is pet friendly.
Does El Gato Penthouse offer parking?
Yes, El Gato Penthouse offers parking.
Does El Gato Penthouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, El Gato Penthouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does El Gato Penthouse have a pool?
Yes, El Gato Penthouse has a pool.
Does El Gato Penthouse have accessible units?
No, El Gato Penthouse does not have accessible units.
Does El Gato Penthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, El Gato Penthouse has units with dishwashers.
Does El Gato Penthouse have units with air conditioning?
Yes, El Gato Penthouse has units with air conditioning.

