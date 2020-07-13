Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly

Welcome to the El Gato Penthouse Apartments, nestled against the hills along Los Gatos' famous hiking, walking and biking trail, you'll enjoy a serene mountain setting in the heart of the quaint town of Los Gatos. Walk to shops, cafes, bistros and fine restaurants, yet have easy access to Silicon Valley. El Gato Penthouse Apartments offers the best of both worlds... A cosmopolitan lifestyle with a country atmosphere. Newly remodeled with plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens featuring self cleaning ovens with microwaves, frost free refrigerators and dishwasher. Enjoy the outdoors on your large patio or balcony, with views of the surrounding Santa Cruz mountains, or relax in the heated pool or jacuzzi spa. You'll love the easy lifestyle at El Gato Penthouse Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.