pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM
233 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
17 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,359
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,952
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1123 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
4 Units Available
Almond Grove
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
El Gato Penthouse
20 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
762 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the courtyard and pool on site. Near the green space at Lexington Reservoir County Park. Catch a film at Los Gatos Theatre during free time.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Sycamore Ct.
346 Sycamore Court, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1332 sqft
346 Sycamore Ct. Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home in Los Gatos - This 1,332 square foot single family has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s nestled in a clean and quiet culdesac. The home has hardwood and tiled floors throughout.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15100 Larga Vista Dr
15100 Larga Vista Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
2062 sqft
15100 Larga Vista Dr Available 08/21/20 3BD/2BA Classic Charm w/ Updated Flooring - VIEW OF THE WHOLE CITY! - Available Now 08/21! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16736 Chirco Dr
16736 Chirco Drive, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,625
2972 sqft
Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
208 Cerro Chico
208 Cerro Chico, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
2600 sqft
Located in the Vista Del Monte neighborhood in the charming and well sought after town of Los Gatos! - This two-story home has three bedrooms downstairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16860 Roberts Rd
16860 Roberts Road, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,490
2021 sqft
Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble.
1 of 29
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
161 Serra Court
161 Serra Court, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2413 sqft
Large Los Gatos Home- Top Schools - For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: Coming Soon 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
420 Alberto Way
420 Alberto Way, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119 764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping Friendly neighbors and neighborhood Within
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
De Voss-Leigh
5105 Cordoy Ln
5105 Cordoy Lane, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
1792 sqft
Lovely 2 story single family home in the Union School school district. This home has 5 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and 3 full bathrooms. Nice step down family room with fireplace, spacious dining area with access to the backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
4142 Ashbrook Circle
4142 Ashbrook Circle, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1868 sqft
Great School's....
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
5104 Westmont Avenue Unit 18
5104 Westmont Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse property rental located in the peaceful Westmont neighborhood in San Jose.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Los Gatos
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
East Campbell
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
51 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,466
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northlake
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,264
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Blossom Valley
Saybrook Pointe Apartment Homes
401 Briar Ridge Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,483
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Centrally located apartment complex features gated entrance, carport parking and easy access to the Ohlone/Chynoweth light rail station. Rooms include air conditioning, granite counters and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
15 Units Available
Blossom Valley
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,798
1265 sqft
The great outdoors is just outside your window at Almaden Lake Village. Apartments feature modern floor-plans and high-end fixtures, as well as on-site amenities that include pool, spa, fitness, business center, package pick-up, and parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1027 sqft
Resort-like amenities in a low-rise community. Luxury features including updated fitness center, island gas barbeques and coffee bar. In-suite amenities include a gourmet kitchen, spacious storage options and private balconies.
