Vivere Los Gatos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car charging carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

At Vivere, you will be able to appreciate the finest in Los Gatos living and enjoy an extensive list of convenient amenities. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes that boast open floor plans, large picture windows and gorgeous panoramic vistas, including a courtyard, pool and mountain views. Inside each home you will experience the luxury of plank wood flooring, beautiful countertops, updated cabinetry, and plush carpeting in the living and sleeping areas.



Enjoy on-site amenities such as the state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen, TV, fireplace and grilling stations, perfect for entertaining. Take a dip in our sparkling pool or just relax on the sun deck. Meet other residents and make new friends at our scheduled community events and functions. We are a pet-friendly community with two K-9 Turf Zones, so that your furry friend never feels left out of the fun.