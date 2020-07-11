Vivere Los Gatos

Amenities
At Vivere, you will be able to appreciate the finest in Los Gatos living and enjoy an extensive list of convenient amenities. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes that boast open floor plans, large picture windows and gorgeous panoramic vistas, including a courtyard, pool and mountain views. Inside each home you will experience the luxury of plank wood flooring, beautiful countertops, updated cabinetry, and plush carpeting in the living and sleeping areas.\n\nEnjoy on-site amenities such as the state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen, TV, fireplace and grilling stations, perfect for entertaining. Take a dip in our sparkling pool or just relax on the sun deck. Meet other residents and make new friends at our scheduled community events and functions. We are a pet-friendly community with two K-9 Turf Zones, so that your furry friend never feels left out of the fun.