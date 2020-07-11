All apartments in Los Gatos
Vivere Los Gatos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Vivere Los Gatos

137 Riviera Dr · (408) 359-4106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 418 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,167

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$2,457

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 141-12 · Avail. now

$2,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 139-28 · Avail. Aug 7

$4,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vivere Los Gatos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
car charging
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
At Vivere, you will be able to appreciate the finest in Los Gatos living and enjoy an extensive list of convenient amenities. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes that boast open floor plans, large picture windows and gorgeous panoramic vistas, including a courtyard, pool and mountain views. Inside each home you will experience the luxury of plank wood flooring, beautiful countertops, updated cabinetry, and plush carpeting in the living and sleeping areas.\n\nEnjoy on-site amenities such as the state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen, TV, fireplace and grilling stations, perfect for entertaining. Take a dip in our sparkling pool or just relax on the sun deck. Meet other residents and make new friends at our scheduled community events and functions. We are a pet-friendly community with two K-9 Turf Zones, so that your furry friend never feels left out of the fun.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: First month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $75
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Cats
restrictions: Weight Restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned parking spaces, rentable spaces also available @ $150 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vivere Los Gatos have any available units?
Vivere Los Gatos has 6 units available starting at $2,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vivere Los Gatos have?
Some of Vivere Los Gatos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vivere Los Gatos currently offering any rent specials?
Vivere Los Gatos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vivere Los Gatos pet-friendly?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos is pet friendly.
Does Vivere Los Gatos offer parking?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos offers parking.
Does Vivere Los Gatos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vivere Los Gatos have a pool?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos has a pool.
Does Vivere Los Gatos have accessible units?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos has accessible units.
Does Vivere Los Gatos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos has units with dishwashers.
Does Vivere Los Gatos have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vivere Los Gatos has units with air conditioning.
