Amenities
The Bay Tree Apartment Community of Los Gatos is tucked away in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Enjoy the small town feel coupled with rolling scenic views. Choose among spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home. Flush with luxury amenities such as modern cabinetry with designer fixtures, upgraded countertops, wood-grain finish floors, spacious closets, and oversized patios and balconies, Bay Tree offers stylish apartment living designed for progressive comfort. Just two blocks from Old Town, life at Bay Tree will put you just a walk away from the area's best dining, shopping, and entertainment.