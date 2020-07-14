All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Bay Tree

347 Massol Ave · (408) 471-3753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Almond Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Jul 31

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Tree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
The Bay Tree Apartment Community of Los Gatos is tucked away in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Enjoy the small town feel coupled with rolling scenic views. Choose among spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home. Flush with luxury amenities such as modern cabinetry with designer fixtures, upgraded countertops, wood-grain finish floors, spacious closets, and oversized patios and balconies, Bay Tree offers stylish apartment living designed for progressive comfort. Just two blocks from Old Town, life at Bay Tree will put you just a walk away from the area's best dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Uncovered and Covered Parking available. Please call for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bay Tree have any available units?
Bay Tree has 4 units available starting at $2,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bay Tree have?
Some of Bay Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Tree currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bay Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Tree is pet friendly.
Does Bay Tree offer parking?
Yes, Bay Tree offers parking.
Does Bay Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bay Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Tree have a pool?
Yes, Bay Tree has a pool.
Does Bay Tree have accessible units?
No, Bay Tree does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bay Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does Bay Tree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bay Tree has units with air conditioning.

