Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport

The Bay Tree Apartment Community of Los Gatos is tucked away in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Enjoy the small town feel coupled with rolling scenic views. Choose among spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home. Flush with luxury amenities such as modern cabinetry with designer fixtures, upgraded countertops, wood-grain finish floors, spacious closets, and oversized patios and balconies, Bay Tree offers stylish apartment living designed for progressive comfort. Just two blocks from Old Town, life at Bay Tree will put you just a walk away from the area's best dining, shopping, and entertainment.