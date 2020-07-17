All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

16922 Mitchell Ave

16922 Mitchell Avenue · (408) 356-6893
Location

16922 Mitchell Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is Los Gatos living at its finest! Located in the heart of Los Gatos this Mediterranean styled 4 bedroom + office + 3.5 bath home was custom built in 2013. A baseball throw away from award winning Fisher Middle School and Van Meter Elementary and very close to shopping, restaurants, coffee, and much more.

Vasona Park with trails and even sailing is also blocks away as well everything in downtown Los Gatos.

This stunning home has all of the bells and whistles you would want in a new home including hardwood floors throughout all three levels, a gourmet chefs kitchen with Subzero, Bosch, and a Wolf Range with 6 burners and a griddle. Ideal for entertaining, the kitchen opens to the family room and a custom landscaped backyard with a covered patio, built-in outdoor heaters, a custom gas firepit and water feature fountain. The patio also has a full outdoor kitchen with a Subzero Fridge, 36' DCS grill with smoker and rotisserie, and warming drawer, perfect for outdoor entertainment.

Downstairs is a rare, but very practical walk-out-basement providing lots of natural light you will find a master-sized guest bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath, dedicated office, and a large media and playroom area. The main level also has a formal living room, formal dining room, butler pantry, powder bath, and dedicated laundry room with lots of storage.

Other home features include:
-Open floor plan great for entertaining
-2 gas fireplaces
-2 separate digital Nest thermostats for smart home control
-2 car garage with 220V electric car charging outlet built-in
-Custom landscape lighting and irrigation systems throughout front and back yards
-Lots of flowering landscaping, with maintenance included in rental amount
-Designer window treatments throughout
-Custom-built window bench with plenty of storage
-Vaulted ceiling master bedroom with exposed decorative beams
-Very natural looking artificial turf in backyard to save on your water bill.

$9,500 per month
$12,250 security deposit.
Sorry no pets.

Available early August!!!

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE # 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE #02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

