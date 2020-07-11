Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

15100 Larga Vista Dr Available 08/21/20 3BD/2BA Classic Charm w/ Updated Flooring - VIEW OF THE WHOLE CITY! - Available Now 08/21! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.



WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.



Available August 21st!



ANY ROOMS THAT SHOW CARPET WILL HAVE THE SAME HARDWOOD FLOORING YOU SEE IN THE OTHER ROOM PICTURES PRIOR TO NEW TENANTS MOVING IN.



This lovely Los Gatos Home is located Right off the the Blossom Hill Rd and Union Ave intersection. This property has a manually opened gate for access at the bottom of the driveway.



There is central heating and AC.



In total, the home has a kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a family room, a dining room, a laundry room, a detached three car garage and a backyard and front patio.



The floors in the living room and kitchen are updated hardwood. The rest of the flooring is carpet with tile flooring in the bathrooms.



The kitchen has a double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a free standing microwave.



This property makes me feel a bit like I am in the countryside by its natural charm within, but as soon as you look at those big windows, you are reminded that you are still within reach of the city and all of its accommodations.



Their is a washer and dryer in it own laundry room with wash sink and extra space for storage and extra cabinets for storage as well.



Landscaping is included in the rent.

Tenants pay for all other utilities.

A pet may be possible upon approval.



This home runs on a Septic tank for its sewage system. Lease holder must sign and agree to "Use of the Septic System" addendum of the lease.



According to Redfin.com, the school for this home are Alta Vista Elementary, Union Middle and Leigh High School. Landlord does not guarantee this information to be true. Tenant needs to confirm this for themselves.



