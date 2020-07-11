All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

15100 Larga Vista Dr

15100 Larga Vista Drive · (408) 849-9315
Location

15100 Larga Vista Drive, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15100 Larga Vista Dr · Avail. Aug 21

$4,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15100 Larga Vista Dr Available 08/21/20 3BD/2BA Classic Charm w/ Updated Flooring - VIEW OF THE WHOLE CITY! - Available Now 08/21! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 07/31/2020. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

IN AN EFFORT TO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, WE WILL ONLY SHOW THE PROPERTY TO PEOPLE WHO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR THERE ENTIRE GROUP WHILE THE PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO PROCEED WITH THE PROPERTY AFTER YOU SEE IT IN PERSON, LET THE PROPERTY MANAGER KNOW AND WE CAN REFUND YOUR APPLICATION FEES.

WE WILL SHOW THE PROPERTY AS REQUESTED WHEN THE PROPERTY IS VACANT.

Available August 21st!

ANY ROOMS THAT SHOW CARPET WILL HAVE THE SAME HARDWOOD FLOORING YOU SEE IN THE OTHER ROOM PICTURES PRIOR TO NEW TENANTS MOVING IN.

This lovely Los Gatos Home is located Right off the the Blossom Hill Rd and Union Ave intersection. This property has a manually opened gate for access at the bottom of the driveway.

There is central heating and AC.

In total, the home has a kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, a family room, a dining room, a laundry room, a detached three car garage and a backyard and front patio.

The floors in the living room and kitchen are updated hardwood. The rest of the flooring is carpet with tile flooring in the bathrooms.

The kitchen has a double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and a free standing microwave.

This property makes me feel a bit like I am in the countryside by its natural charm within, but as soon as you look at those big windows, you are reminded that you are still within reach of the city and all of its accommodations.

Their is a washer and dryer in it own laundry room with wash sink and extra space for storage and extra cabinets for storage as well.

Landscaping is included in the rent.
Tenants pay for all other utilities.
A pet may be possible upon approval.

This home runs on a Septic tank for its sewage system. Lease holder must sign and agree to "Use of the Septic System" addendum of the lease.

According to Redfin.com, the school for this home are Alta Vista Elementary, Union Middle and Leigh High School. Landlord does not guarantee this information to be true. Tenant needs to confirm this for themselves.

(RLNE3290569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

