Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage located in the Los Gatos Woods townhouse complex. The home features central air conditioning, a large living room, separate laundry room closet, a large patio, and a large bonus room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes tile floors with flat top electric stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.



The Los Gatos Woods complex features a pool, hot tub, gym, club house, basketball courts, security, and guest parking. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, and Jack fischer Park.



The schools are Marshall Lane, Rolling Hills, and Westmont High.



Cal BRE# 01998337



(RLNE3675258)