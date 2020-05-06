All apartments in Los Gatos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

121 Pinewood Lane

121 Pine Wood Ln · (408) 829-8155
Location

121 Pine Wood Ln, Los Gatos, CA 95032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Pinewood Lane · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Spacious 2-Story Townhome, Large Bonus Room, A/C, Pool, Gym, Patio! - 121 Pinewood Lane, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (Pollard/Summerwood) Large 2-story townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage located in the Los Gatos Woods townhouse complex. The home features central air conditioning, a large living room, separate laundry room closet, a large patio, and a large bonus room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen includes tile floors with flat top electric stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator.

The Los Gatos Woods complex features a pool, hot tub, gym, club house, basketball courts, security, and guest parking. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, and Jack fischer Park.

The schools are Marshall Lane, Rolling Hills, and Westmont High.

Cal BRE# 01998337

(RLNE3675258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Pinewood Lane have any available units?
121 Pinewood Lane has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Pinewood Lane have?
Some of 121 Pinewood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Pinewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
121 Pinewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Pinewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 121 Pinewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Gatos.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 121 Pinewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Pinewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 121 Pinewood Lane has a pool.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 121 Pinewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Pinewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Pinewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 121 Pinewood Lane has units with air conditioning.
