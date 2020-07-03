All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
8230 E Tula Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

8230 E Tula Street

8230 East Tula Street · No Longer Available
Location

8230 East Tula Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
Imperial Estates South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in Long Beach! Great location in Long Beach! This home is centrally located with central heating and air conditioning. Spacious backyard great for entertaining and provides plenty of shade. The bright kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Just outside the bedrooms are built in cabinets for extra storage space. The unit also includes a 2 car garage and large driveway for RV parking.This unit is located near the 605 freeway, Long Beach Towne Center, and Coyote Creek with its Bikeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8230 E Tula Street have any available units?
8230 E Tula Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8230 E Tula Street have?
Some of 8230 E Tula Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8230 E Tula Street currently offering any rent specials?
8230 E Tula Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 E Tula Street pet-friendly?
No, 8230 E Tula Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 8230 E Tula Street offer parking?
Yes, 8230 E Tula Street offers parking.
Does 8230 E Tula Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8230 E Tula Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 E Tula Street have a pool?
No, 8230 E Tula Street does not have a pool.
Does 8230 E Tula Street have accessible units?
No, 8230 E Tula Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 E Tula Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8230 E Tula Street has units with dishwashers.

