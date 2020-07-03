8230 E Tula Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house in Long Beach! Great location in Long Beach! This home is centrally located with central heating and air conditioning. Spacious backyard great for entertaining and provides plenty of shade. The bright kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Just outside the bedrooms are built in cabinets for extra storage space. The unit also includes a 2 car garage and large driveway for RV parking.This unit is located near the 605 freeway, Long Beach Towne Center, and Coyote Creek with its Bikeway.