734 Los Altos

Charming home with wonderful period details in desirable Alamitos Heights. Close enough to feel the ocean breezes, but on those hot days you'll love the new AC. Hardwood floors, custom millwork, fireplace in living room, outdoor fireplace and BBQ area, plus garden and lawn area. This home has it all, and has been clearly cared for over the years. Downstairs is a 3rd bedroom, currently used as a den, plus an office. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a bath. The kitchen enjoys views of the backyard, a breakfast nook, and opens to the dining room. A detached garage in the rear is a quick jaunt from the kitchen. In the driveway is a rapid electric car charging station. Serene patios and gardens surround. Close to terrific schools, Big Rec Golf Course, the happening retail of Belmont Shore, Cal State Long Beach, and easy freeway access.