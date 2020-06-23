All apartments in Long Beach
734 Los Altos

734 Los Altos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

734 Los Altos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
bbq/grill
garage
Charming home with wonderful period details in desirable Alamitos Heights. Close enough to feel the ocean breezes, but on those hot days you'll love the new AC. Hardwood floors, custom millwork, fireplace in living room, outdoor fireplace and BBQ area, plus garden and lawn area. This home has it all, and has been clearly cared for over the years. Downstairs is a 3rd bedroom, currently used as a den, plus an office. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a bath. The kitchen enjoys views of the backyard, a breakfast nook, and opens to the dining room. A detached garage in the rear is a quick jaunt from the kitchen. In the driveway is a rapid electric car charging station. Serene patios and gardens surround. Close to terrific schools, Big Rec Golf Course, the happening retail of Belmont Shore, Cal State Long Beach, and easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Los Altos have any available units?
734 Los Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Los Altos have?
Some of 734 Los Altos's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Los Altos currently offering any rent specials?
734 Los Altos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Los Altos pet-friendly?
No, 734 Los Altos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 734 Los Altos offer parking?
Yes, 734 Los Altos does offer parking.
Does 734 Los Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Los Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Los Altos have a pool?
No, 734 Los Altos does not have a pool.
Does 734 Los Altos have accessible units?
No, 734 Los Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Los Altos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Los Altos has units with dishwashers.
