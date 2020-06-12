All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:53 PM

707 Maine Avenue

707 Maine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 Maine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come check out this one bedroom + one bathroom located in downtown Long Beach in the Wilmore City Historic District! There is new tile and paint throughout the whole unit. Apartment is close to downtown LB, shops, restaurants & freeway access.

Common area for all tenants, community laundry & street parking.

Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

$1,175Rent
$1,175 Deposit
$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
$225 move in/out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month

Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2 year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history

Rental Terms: Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Maine Avenue have any available units?
707 Maine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 707 Maine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 Maine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Maine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 707 Maine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 707 Maine Avenue offer parking?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 707 Maine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Maine Avenue have a pool?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 707 Maine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Maine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Maine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Maine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

