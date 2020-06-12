707 Maine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Come check out this one bedroom + one bathroom located in downtown Long Beach in the Wilmore City Historic District! There is new tile and paint throughout the whole unit. Apartment is close to downtown LB, shops, restaurants & freeway access.



Common area for all tenants, community laundry & street parking.



$1,175Rent

$1,175 Deposit

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

$225 move in/out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month



Criteria

-620 Fico Score

-3x monthly rent income

-2 year work history

-No evictions

-No criminal history

-Positive rental history



Rental Terms: Available Now

