Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

411 W Seaside Way

411 West Seaside Way · (626) 712-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 West Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
sauna
yoga
Luxurious Resort Style Full Service High Rise West Ocean Tower 2 in Downtown Long Beach featuring 2 bedrooms/2 baths and Den. an open floor plan with spectacular panoramic views of coastline and ocean, City, Queen Mary, and mountains. A perfect place to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks and the Long Beach Grand Prix. Large balcony with ocean views and patio sitting area. The living room offers floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds and wood floors with access to the balcony. The gourmet kitchen exhibits designer quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom built-ins, and limestone floors in and throughout hallways. The master bedroom suite further displays the exclusive qualities of this Corner Unit with ongoing and unobstructed views of the ocean and city lights. Additional features of the unit include washer and dryer in unit, spacious den/office, and two parking spaces. Experience the luxurious amenities of West Ocean which includes 24/7 Concierge, Multiple full-size Fitness Centers, Pool, Spa area, Wine Storage Room, Club Room/Lounge Areas, Sauna, Yoga Studio, BBQ area, Outdoor Fireplace, Theatre Room, Billiard Room, Private Guest Suite, Business Center, Guard, On-site Manager and much more! Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach close to Entertainment/Restaurants, Performing Arts Center, Convention Center, Queen Mary, and East Village Arts District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 W Seaside Way have any available units?
411 W Seaside Way has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 W Seaside Way have?
Some of 411 W Seaside Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 W Seaside Way currently offering any rent specials?
411 W Seaside Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 W Seaside Way pet-friendly?
No, 411 W Seaside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 411 W Seaside Way offer parking?
Yes, 411 W Seaside Way does offer parking.
Does 411 W Seaside Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 W Seaside Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 W Seaside Way have a pool?
Yes, 411 W Seaside Way has a pool.
Does 411 W Seaside Way have accessible units?
No, 411 W Seaside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 411 W Seaside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 W Seaside Way has units with dishwashers.
