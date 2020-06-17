411 W Seaside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room sauna yoga

Luxurious Resort Style Full Service High Rise West Ocean Tower 2 in Downtown Long Beach featuring 2 bedrooms/2 baths and Den. an open floor plan with spectacular panoramic views of coastline and ocean, City, Queen Mary, and mountains. A perfect place to enjoy the 4th of July fireworks and the Long Beach Grand Prix. Large balcony with ocean views and patio sitting area. The living room offers floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds and wood floors with access to the balcony. The gourmet kitchen exhibits designer quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom built-ins, and limestone floors in and throughout hallways. The master bedroom suite further displays the exclusive qualities of this Corner Unit with ongoing and unobstructed views of the ocean and city lights. Additional features of the unit include washer and dryer in unit, spacious den/office, and two parking spaces. Experience the luxurious amenities of West Ocean which includes 24/7 Concierge, Multiple full-size Fitness Centers, Pool, Spa area, Wine Storage Room, Club Room/Lounge Areas, Sauna, Yoga Studio, BBQ area, Outdoor Fireplace, Theatre Room, Billiard Room, Private Guest Suite, Business Center, Guard, On-site Manager and much more! Located in the heart of downtown Long Beach close to Entertainment/Restaurants, Performing Arts Center, Convention Center, Queen Mary, and East Village Arts District.