Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedrooms 1 bath family home in great area of Bixby Terrace. Close to one of Long Beach's best elementary and middle school.

Quiet street with friendly, family oriented neighbors.

Very close to shopping and all the new and great restaurants in Bixby Knolls.

Great backyard for kids to play or entertaining.