Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3216 East Wilton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3216 East Wilton Street

3216 Wilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3216 Wilton Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has lovely floors throughout the home. The kitchen includes a stove and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Some additional features of the home are complimentary blinds, water and professional gardener are paid for, and a private back patio area. The duplex is located close to medical centers, shopping, and schools.

For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 East Wilton Street have any available units?
3216 East Wilton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 3216 East Wilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3216 East Wilton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 East Wilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 East Wilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street offer parking?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not offer parking.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street have a pool?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street have accessible units?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 East Wilton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 East Wilton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
