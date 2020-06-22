3216 East Wilton Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has lovely floors throughout the home. The kitchen includes a stove and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Some additional features of the home are complimentary blinds, water and professional gardener are paid for, and a private back patio area. The duplex is located close to medical centers, shopping, and schools.



For more information, call our office at (562) 989-9835 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.